Diamond’s daughter Tiffah sobs as she bids him farewell following Idd festivities

By Ahmad Muto

Starting 2020, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his South Africa-based baby mama Zari Hassan embarked on a co-parenting journey.

Following the arrangement, Diamond either flew to South Africa or let the two children, Tiffah and Nillan, visit him in Tanzania.

This time they came down to his Tandale home in Tanzania to celebrate Idd el-fitr on Friday, April 21, 2023. Their moments together were all well-documented by the singer on social media.

Diamond went to the airport to pick up the children with a big convoy befitting of his and their status. The fleet included the Roll Royce Cullinan he bought in 2021, valued at about sh2b.

However, come Tuesday, April 25 and the children had to return to South Africa.

At the Julius Nyerere International Airport, Tiffah caused a scene as soon as she and brother Nillan were separated from their father so as to exit the lounge.

She burst into tears, grudgingly giving her father the farewell hi-five. The singer had accompanied the seven-year-old, her brother, together with their nanny – who took on the task of comforting – to the airport.

Days earlier, Tiffah had asked her mother Zari to fire her nanny, accusing her of calling her name in a disrespectful tone.