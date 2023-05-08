Diamond’s daughter Tiffah asks him for a sister

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s daughter with South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, Tiffah, has made a wish – she wants a sister.

This was through a WhatsApp voice note that Diamond has since shared on his Instagram stories. Tiffah made the wish while avowing her love for her family, where she mentioned her father multiple times, and the fact that he is not in South Africa with them, but in Tanzania.

“Today I will be talking about my dad. I love my dad, my family, my brother, and my sister, though I don’t have a sister, but I really want one. I love my dad so much because he is my only love, brother’s love, everyone’s love,” she said.

Recall late April after Idd el-fitr, Tiffah sobbed at Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere International Airport as she bade farewell to her father as she returned to South Africa with her brother, Nillan.

Diamond has four known children, Nillan and Tiffah with Zari, Naseeb Jr. with Tanasah Donna, and Dylan Abdul Naseeb with Hamisa Mobetto.

On her mother’s side also, Tiffah has three half-brothers, all sons of the late Ivan Ssemwanga.