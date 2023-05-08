Monday, May 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Diamond’s daughter Tiffah asks him for a sister
Top News

Diamond’s daughter Tiffah asks him for a sister

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s daughter with South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, Tiffah, has made a wish – she wants a sister.

This was through a WhatsApp voice note that Diamond has since shared on his Instagram stories. Tiffah made the wish while avowing her love for her family, where she mentioned her father multiple times, and the fact that he is not in South Africa with them, but in Tanzania.

“Today I will be talking about my dad. I love my dad, my family, my brother, and my sister, though I don’t have a sister, but I really want one. I love my dad so much because he is my only love, brother’s love, everyone’s love,” she said.

Recall late April after Idd el-fitr, Tiffah sobbed at Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere International Airport as she bade farewell to her father as she returned to South Africa with her brother, Nillan.

Diamond has four known children, Nillan and Tiffah with Zari, Naseeb Jr. with Tanasah Donna, and Dylan Abdul Naseeb with Hamisa Mobetto.

On her mother’s side also, Tiffah has three half-brothers, all sons of the late Ivan Ssemwanga.

You may also like

Filmmaker releases book on rights and ownership of property

Why Isma Olaxess released a rap song

📸 Slain blogger Isma Olaxess laid to rest in Mukono

Isma Olaxess: Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole with family, bloggers

I am politically ‘dense’, admits Mesach

Shakib is my first legal man, Zari reveals

VIDEO: Engola killer was a ‘humble boy’, family says

Philly Lutaaya family threat to sue musicians irks Geosteady

Did I die? I can’t be caught dead going back to school,...

You’re the only artiste who has somersaulted in a kanzu, GNL Zamba...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.