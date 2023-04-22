Diamond uses fleet to pick up his kids with Zari

By Kampala Sun Writer

Diamond Platnumz caused quite a buzz on Friday night when he turned up in a convoy, including a Rolls Royce to pick up his children from the airport.

Tiffah, Nillan and Zari flew out of South Africa to visit their dad who lives in Tanzania. The visit follows the end of Ramadhan. Zari and her children marked Eid in South Africa and showed off their outfits for the festivities before flying to Tanzania

For the special occasion, Diamond got his friends to drive his car collection to the airport to receive his children.

He showed how he was with three others in his Rolls Royce playing loud music from rapper Ludacris in anticipation of their arrival.

The musician showed another view of his fleet of cars cruising through the road headed out.

The excited dad was heard in the video asking Prince Nillan to greet his online family, “Baba say hi to the camera.” The little boy obliges and says “Hi” waving.

Diamond insists he must make it more lively, “No say hello Tanzania. Hello Tanzania, we here all the away from SA.” The two children repeat his words happily.