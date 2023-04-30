Sunday, April 30, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Diamond unseats Burna Boy, becomes most streamed African artiste on YouTube
Top News

Diamond unseats Burna Boy, becomes most streamed African artiste on YouTube

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has finally cemented his spot against the roaring Nigerian artistes, becoming the most streamed artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa. 

Top Charts Africa, a Nigerian platform dedicated to African music culture and aggregating data put out its “Most streamed African Artistes Ever on YouTube List (sub Saharan Africa)”, with Diamond on top of three Nigerian artistes and one Congolese. This is an indication that music here is dominated by the West and East, at least on the media streaming platform.

Diamond boasts 2.14 billion streams. He is followed by Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy with 2.05 billion, and another Nigerian Grammy award winner Wizkid coming third with 1.67 billion streams.

East African Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo is fourth with 1.40 billion. And Nigerian singer Davido is number five with 1.29 billion.

Diamond’s Record label Wasafi reacted to the list with lion emojis on Instagram, to imply he is indeed the Simba of music like they call him.

Recall in October 2021, Burna Boy became the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to hit one billion views on YouTube, with his songs On The low and Ye contributing the most views at the time, averaging about 200 million views.

You may also like

PICTORIAL: Azawi, Irene Ntale excite Rotarians at Johnnie Walker Governors Banquet Dinner

Second edition of Vision Group’s Kadodi Karnival launched

Sheebah mocks wedding ring

Why Bobi Wine’s sister is angry with Bebe Cool

Tugende Mu Kikadde organisers promise Mbarara folks great experience

Iron sheets scandal: Nandutu bail hearing set for Wednesday

Fun Factory premieres gripping crime drama

▶️ Karamoja iron sheets: Kitutu’s aide remanded

TV presenters suspended over on-air feud

Diamond’s sister denies relationship with rival Harmonize

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.