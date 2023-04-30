Diamond unseats Burna Boy, becomes most streamed African artiste on YouTube

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has finally cemented his spot against the roaring Nigerian artistes, becoming the most streamed artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Top Charts Africa, a Nigerian platform dedicated to African music culture and aggregating data put out its “Most streamed African Artistes Ever on YouTube List (sub Saharan Africa)”, with Diamond on top of three Nigerian artistes and one Congolese. This is an indication that music here is dominated by the West and East, at least on the media streaming platform.

Diamond boasts 2.14 billion streams. He is followed by Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy with 2.05 billion, and another Nigerian Grammy award winner Wizkid coming third with 1.67 billion streams.

East African Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo is fourth with 1.40 billion. And Nigerian singer Davido is number five with 1.29 billion.

Diamond’s Record label Wasafi reacted to the list with lion emojis on Instagram, to imply he is indeed the Simba of music like they call him.

Recall in October 2021, Burna Boy became the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to hit one billion views on YouTube, with his songs On The low and Ye contributing the most views at the time, averaging about 200 million views.