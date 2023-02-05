Diamond Platnumz’s song about Zuena

Sunday, February 5, 2023
By Francis Emukule

I am sure the name Zuena is not new to the ears of many Ugandans. This is largely due to the fact that Zuena Kirema is the wife of one of Uganda’s most famous artistes, Bebe Cool, also known as Musa Ssali.

 The song became so popular in Uganda when the dynamic duo Radio and Weasel sang it. The song depicts a beautiful damsel that every man craves to have a piece of but is very unfortunate to be in the hands of a man (Bebe Cool) who does not deserve a pinch of her attention or affection.

 The song sparked a lot of debate in music circles and bred animosity between the duo and Bebe Cool, which remained unresolved until the other half of the duo, Radio (Moses Sekibogo), died more than three years ago. 

Now, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, also known as Nassib Abdul, has dropped a song titled Zuena

Diamond’s Zuena is a tale of a girl named Zuena, who went from good to bad after her late father bequeathed all his wealth to her.

 Zuena wasted all the wealth she was given by drinking alcohol, sleeping with older men, bleaching her skin, and spraying it on music bands. Due to her reckless character, she got raped.

 Essentially, Diamond is able to convey the social realities that most young people struggle with and that, in the end, become their downfall through Zuena.

 Unlike the Zuena described by Radio and Weasel, Bebe Cool should not be worried about Diamond taking her away from her.

