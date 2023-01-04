Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu annoy fans with lackluster performance

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian multi award-winning singer Diamond Platnumz and his lover, the sensational Zuchu, faced the wrath of Tanzanians when they failed to deliver on stage during their New Year’s performance.



The pair performed their Mtasubiri collabo at the much-anticipated Cheers concert, but it looked like a song they stole from another artiste. Their delivery was subpar that the revellers at the venue in Dar-es-salaam were unable to hide their displeasure.

The revellers accused them of not rehearsing for the performance, gasping for breath mid-performance and singing off-key.



This comes not long after Diamond bragged that no other act comes close his stage performances, except the one living artiste Beyoncé and then the late Michael Jackson.

Diamond has since learnt from Tanzanians that his live performances during the Kenyan presidential race in 2022 was much better. They have asked him to take lessons from Nigerian artistes that show up in Dar, and actually deliver, particularly pointing out Burna Boy.

Out of embarrassment, Zuchu announced a new concert date she is taking outside Tanzania – to Comoros – on January 7, 2023 at a stadium with a capacity of over 10,000. She made the announcement via Instagram calling it the “Concert of the Year.” Then she will perform in Kenya on January 8 and 9.

It should be noted that in Kenya, Diamond is actually rated as a better performer. He is the reason Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi and boy band Sauti Sol don’t see eye to eye. The funnyman accused the quartet of failing the Kenyan music industry to the point Diamond is imported to Nairobi to perform at their presidential elections, while the boy band is busy curtain-raising for other artistes.