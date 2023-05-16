Diamond Platnumz was desperate to learn American accent

By Kampala Sun writer

Diamond Platnumz’s English teacher, has described him as a hard-working and ready-to-learn student.

According to the teacher identified by his maiden name, Allan, as his (Diamond’s star) rose he found it necessary to improve his proficiency in the English language.

“I am Diamond Platnumz’s English teacher,” he told Tanzanian Bongo 5 radio. He said that the singer reached out to him when he started going international.

“He told me he wanted to be taught English and specifically American English. He admitted that he didn’t know anything.”

“I started teaching him the basics, he’s now speaking very good English in public.” He said.

Allan was also asked by the singer to teach his WCB signees. “I taught Rayvanny, Harmonize, and many others.”

Allan and Diamond were introduced to each other by the singer’s ex-lover Penny. “He met me through his ex-girlfriend Penny. When he split with Wema Sepetu, he started dating Penny and so she linked us up.”

He was resolute about Diamond Platnumz’ generosity. “He paid me well, he is a generous man,” the teacher revealed.