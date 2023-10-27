Saturday, October 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Diamond Platnumz warned against plan to dive into crowd in Kenya
Celebrity News

Diamond Platnumz warned against plan to dive into crowd in Kenya

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, who will be performing in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, October 28, has been warned by Kenyans to change his plan of diving into revellers at the Oktoberfest at the Ngong Racecourse.

This was after on social media, he shared a video of an artiste jumping into the crowd with the caption, “I wanna do this in Nairobi.”

Kenyans on social media told him that if he is seriously considering the reckless act, he should not forget to have his expensive chains and shoes on because they will rob him so fast and of everything, including his “little English.”

In 2012, singer Jose Chameleone, while performing in Kigali, Rwanda at the Kesha Festival, jumped into the crowd, nearly causing a stampede as his fans struggled to touch him. He had done it many times in the past and has continued to do it.

You may also like

Diamond asked to meet Shakib, Zari reveals

Zari Hassan, Tanasha Donna warm up to idea of children bonding

Finally! Zari’s children meet Tanasha Donna’s son for the first time

Ex-drug addict Qute Kaye to inspire youth at ‘Tugende Mu Kikadde’ show

Mathew, Eleanor Nabwiso celebrate 10th marriage anniversary

Ziza Bafana: I need manager Roger, we all have weaknesses

I stage Serena Hotel concerts just to maintain my brand- Bebe Cool

Being a star has frustrated me – Alien Skin

Zari’s daughter pleads with her to join them at Diamond’s house

Davido confirms birth of twins after death of son in 2022

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!