Diamond Platnumz warned against plan to dive into crowd in Kenya

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, who will be performing in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, October 28, has been warned by Kenyans to change his plan of diving into revellers at the Oktoberfest at the Ngong Racecourse.

This was after on social media, he shared a video of an artiste jumping into the crowd with the caption, “I wanna do this in Nairobi.”

Kenyans on social media told him that if he is seriously considering the reckless act, he should not forget to have his expensive chains and shoes on because they will rob him so fast and of everything, including his “little English.”

In 2012, singer Jose Chameleone, while performing in Kigali, Rwanda at the Kesha Festival, jumped into the crowd, nearly causing a stampede as his fans struggled to touch him. He had done it many times in the past and has continued to do it.