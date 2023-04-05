Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Diamond Platnumz’ video director shoots Spice Diana’s latest song
Entertainment

Diamond Platnumz’ video director shoots Spice Diana’s latest song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

Tanzanian video director Hanscana famed for shooting and directing music  videos for Diamond Platnumz is in town. He jetted in to work on Spice Diana’s latest song project titled ” Simple man”.

An excited Spice Diana reveals to The Kampala Sun that having Hanscana on her set, is worth the sweat. She says, ” I used Ziga Phyx from Uganda and Hanscana from Wasafi Tanzania because i wanted to get the best. As you know, two heads are better than one. I am determined to give my fans the best,” she vowed at her Video shoot in Nalukolongo

She added, ” We want to sell our music to the world and as such, we have to invest heavily,”

Spice Diana and Diamond during their meeting in 2021. File Photo

The project is one of the many benefits that have come Spice Diana’s way since she got audience with the Bongo Star Diamond Platnumz.

In April 2021, Spice Diana was pictured in Tanzania hanging with arguably Tanzania’s biggest artiste Diamond Platnumz.

Spice Diana on set during the video shoot. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Then, the intention of her visit wasn’t clearly spelt out. She was spotted partying at Diamond’s home located at Mbezi beach in Tanzania and later she had a one-on-one meeting with the Wasafi boss. She vehemently denied any romantic insinuations.

You may also like

Voice Africa singing competitions to premiere at Nexus Lounge on Sunday

Ugandan animated movie selected at the BAFTAs

Loukman Ali expounds on his new martial arts movie

Gift ov Kaddo flattered by fan

Female vocalist Laura Atyang partners with Maestro Studios on new project

Bebe Cool’s producer Ronnie Matovu starts singing

Mwiri League season four returns with babes, booze and band

Fabiola, Uncle Mo to co-host ikon awards

Local artistes filling up Lugogo should be appreciated – BigTril

Cindy recording an East African album

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.