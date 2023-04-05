Diamond Platnumz’ video director shoots Spice Diana’s latest song

By Mariam Nakalema

Tanzanian video director Hanscana famed for shooting and directing music videos for Diamond Platnumz is in town. He jetted in to work on Spice Diana’s latest song project titled ” Simple man”.

An excited Spice Diana reveals to The Kampala Sun that having Hanscana on her set, is worth the sweat. She says, ” I used Ziga Phyx from Uganda and Hanscana from Wasafi Tanzania because i wanted to get the best. As you know, two heads are better than one. I am determined to give my fans the best,” she vowed at her Video shoot in Nalukolongo

She added, ” We want to sell our music to the world and as such, we have to invest heavily,”

Spice Diana and Diamond during their meeting in 2021. File Photo

The project is one of the many benefits that have come Spice Diana’s way since she got audience with the Bongo Star Diamond Platnumz.

In April 2021, Spice Diana was pictured in Tanzania hanging with arguably Tanzania’s biggest artiste Diamond Platnumz.

Spice Diana on set during the video shoot. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Then, the intention of her visit wasn’t clearly spelt out. She was spotted partying at Diamond’s home located at Mbezi beach in Tanzania and later she had a one-on-one meeting with the Wasafi boss. She vehemently denied any romantic insinuations.