Thursday, August 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Diamond Platnumz sues Congolese artiste after YouTube pulls down song
Celebrity News

Diamond Platnumz sues Congolese artiste after YouTube pulls down song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

After Nigerians accused Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz of sampling songs by some of their prominent artistes – Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Naira Marley, and Spyro – a Congolese artiste, Sampologuano Odenumz, has taken action.

Two weeks ago, Diamond’s song with Juma Jux, Enjoy, disappeared from YouTube, prompting his fans to ask what happened, especially given the concerns raised by the West Africans.

Odenumz then came out accusing Diamond of sampling a melody from one of his songs, I Found Love, without his consent, prompting him to report to YouTube for copyright infringement.

He revealed that he tried reaching out to Diamond and Jux, but they gave him no ear. Odenumz said YouTube encouraged them to negotiate and reach an amicable agreement.

He particularly told Tanzanian media that he filed the copyright claim to the media streaming site to have the song pulled down. “Yes, I copyright struck the song because it is the melody of my song.”

However, Diamond has now taken legal action against the Congolese singer through their music distribution company.

In July, after he was accused of sampling songs by Nigerian artistes, Diamond took offence and accused the West Africans of picking on him because of his success. He further accused the Nigerians of appropriating South Africa’s Amapiano.

You may also like

Spice Diana, Fameica, Azawi win big at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards

Sheebah Karungi launches record label, talent search on same day

Guinness World Record: Kenyan chef Maliha sets home cooking marathon record

Big Brother Naija: Mercy Eke emerges first All Stars female head of...

Desire Luzinda does charity in slum on birthday

Did SK Mbuga leave Leila Kayondo in the house to go and...

Ugandan-South African emerges first runner-up in Miss South Africa 2023

Alikiba lashes out at Diamond Platnumz

King Micheal bows to pressure, adjusts concert dates

Sheebah and I are not physical enemies, we talk – Cindy

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.