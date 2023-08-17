Diamond Platnumz sues Congolese artiste after YouTube pulls down song

By Ahmad Muto

After Nigerians accused Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz of sampling songs by some of their prominent artistes – Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Naira Marley, and Spyro – a Congolese artiste, Sampologuano Odenumz, has taken action.

Two weeks ago, Diamond’s song with Juma Jux, Enjoy, disappeared from YouTube, prompting his fans to ask what happened, especially given the concerns raised by the West Africans.

Odenumz then came out accusing Diamond of sampling a melody from one of his songs, I Found Love, without his consent, prompting him to report to YouTube for copyright infringement.

He revealed that he tried reaching out to Diamond and Jux, but they gave him no ear. Odenumz said YouTube encouraged them to negotiate and reach an amicable agreement.

He particularly told Tanzanian media that he filed the copyright claim to the media streaming site to have the song pulled down. “Yes, I copyright struck the song because it is the melody of my song.”

However, Diamond has now taken legal action against the Congolese singer through their music distribution company.

In July, after he was accused of sampling songs by Nigerian artistes, Diamond took offence and accused the West Africans of picking on him because of his success. He further accused the Nigerians of appropriating South Africa’s Amapiano.