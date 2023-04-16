Sunday, April 16, 2023
Celebrity News

Diamond Platnumz stings Zari on cheating talk

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Last week, socialite, Zari Hassan took her fans and followers through arguably the most common relationship deal breaker – cheating.

During the lecture, she hinted it was the reason she split with singer Diamond Platnumz.

Via her Instagram stories, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, she argued that cheating does not start in the bedroom but with thought, and can be seen from seemingly innocent acts like accepting friend requests, liking photos and reacting with heart emojis to people’s posts.

The emotional acts, according to her lead to the physical cheating real fast. And no, she didn’t stop there, she encouraged women not to shy away from it, if it is what is the one currency to get what they want, because men do it for all sorts of reasons. It triggered a section of her followers.

Now her ex Diamond Platnumz, with whom they are co-parenting has come with his own piece of advice.  In a thinly veiled dig at Zari, Diamond Platnumz cautions rich men that girls are after their money!

The bongo flava artist Diamond Platnumz shared his sentiments on money, and ladies in relationships, days after his ex-lover Zari Hassan had a meltdown on relationships.

In his Instagram stories post, Diamond could have plucked a page in his book saying that once you are rich, every girl wants your money and not invest in their emotions on you.

He said, “Once you are rich, every girl will want money from you and not your stupid real love…do a million things to her then get a little financial problem and delay providing one of the things that she is obsessed with, then you will see her true colours! #Girls.”

