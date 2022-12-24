Diamond Platnumz speaks out after Kigali no-show

By Kampala Sun writer

Tanzanian Superstar “Diamond Platnumz” on Friday did not perform in Kigali at the ‘One People Concert’ as anticipated by fans.

This follows last minute cancellation of his concert. Diamond blames the organizers.

“Due to the unseriousness and recklessness on the part of the organizers, I am heartbroken to inform you (Rwandans) that our show in Kigali- Rwanda scheduled today the 23rd December will not take place,” Platnumz said on his social media.

My management and our (Wasafi Records) lawyer are working on it. I’m optimistic about the next event, I will soon announce the new date for my new performance in Kigali,” Platnumz said.

This announcement comes as a frustration to Diamond Platnumz’s Kigali fans who have been waiting for the ‘One People Concert’ mega show that was scheduled today December 23, 2022

The singer was supposed to be in Kigali this Friday for two separate events – including one dubbed as “meet Diamond Platnumz” and a performance at the Bank of Kigali Arena- BK Arena

After hearing news of this show flop, and that Platnumz did not make it to Kigali, it was necessary that the tickets for those who paid to participate in the show were removed from the official ticket buying website TiCQet pending a refund