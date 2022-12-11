Diamond Platnumz snubs Mobetto on birthday

By Alex Balimwikungu

Diamond Platnumz ex-girlfriend and baby mama Hamisa Mobetto celebrated her birthday on Saturday

Her mum took to her socials to celebrate her daughter in a sweet birthday post.

Hamisa also celebrated herself saying she is proud of how much she has been able to achieve.

“I’ve ever wanted to be & more … I’m so proud & happy with everything you have achieved so far. Continue on being strong & never lose your faith in GOD,” she wrote

Tanasha Donna, diamond’s third baby mama was quick to celebrate Hamisa, unlike Zari Hassan.

“Happy Birthday beautiful!!she penned

Diamond did also not bother to celebrate the mother of her son nor did Mama Dangote.

The model (Hamisa) and mama Dangote do not have a good relationship with the old woman choosing Zari over Hamisa countless times.

Just days ago Diamond’s son with Zari celebrated his birthday and the star was quick to celebrate him.

He however ignores his son with Hamisa something that pisses a section of his fans.