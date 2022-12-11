Diamond Platnumz’ sister makes public her HIV status

By Kampala Sun writer

Every year, on 1 December, the world commemorates World AIDS Day.

People around the world unite to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS.

Esma Platnumz, the sister to singer Diamond Platnumz has made public her test screening results

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother of one spoke of her fear and uncertainty while waiting for the home testing kit to confirm her status.

“Thank God my friends, I am officially saved” she wrote

Esma showed the test kit on her table laid out and captioned the nerve wrecking moment

This year a host of celebrities have made their status public, with some stating they do it to encourage their fans and followers to get the courage and be tested.

Tanzanian singer Ray C has ever shared her results online and been criticized for it. She took to her Instagram in 2019 to reveal she is negative.