Diamond Platnumz reveals details of last chat with Costa Titch

by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed that death was the topic of the last conversation he had with South African singer Costa Titch, 27. He made the revelation while appearing on Tanzanian media.

According to Diamond, Titch’s death shocked him, much for their age difference of six years. That he thought naturally he would be the first to go, only for the Activate singer to do so at the peak of his career. He rated Titch for hard work.

In Uganda, it is singer Sheebah who openly expressed shock at his death. Moments after the news broke online, the Nakyuka singer took to social media to share how she received it: “The way this man died scared me so much. On stage, in just a blink of an eye. Life is so short and precious. This man made me fall in love with Amapiano because of the way he grooved on it.”

Costa slumped and died while performing at a gig dubbed Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Costa Titch who had started building a solid fanbase in Uganda, performed here twice in 2022, at the Lugogo Cricket Oval and the Garden City Rooftop. 

