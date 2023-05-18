Diamond Platnumz returns to Kampala for performance

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tanzanian star and one of Africa’s most acclaimed artistes, Diamond Platnumz, is set to headline a concert organised by Comedy Store Uganda.

On his fourth performance in Uganda, Platnumz will share the same stage with Bruce Melodie (Rwanda) and Kenya’s veteran artiste, Nameless.

The 2015 MTV Africa Music Award (MAMA) winner, whose 2023 release Yatapita has gained wide popularity, will be performing at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala on July 14.

It is the first time the founder of Wasafi Record Label is playing in Uganda since his July 2019 performance at Comedy Store,

Comedy Store Uganda’s Alex Muhangi says the upcoming show is a fundraiser that will hopefully be Comedy Store’s lifeboat following the COVID-19 brunt and the gruesome impact that the entertainment industry has faced following a two-year lockdown and the subsequent economic pinch resulting from inflation.

“We are excited to have Diamond Platnumz back. He had a blast on his previous visit in Uganda when Comedy Store hosted him. He was humbled by the warmth he received. And the audience got 200 percent from his performance. And he’s promised it’s going to be even better this time round,” Muhangi said.

Since the beginning of the year, Comedy Store reduced its frequency from a weekly show to holding one show a month.

“The entertainment sector, especially events, is yet to recover from the ravages of COVID-19. Interestingly, the cost of everything else has been hiked, except for ticket fees to concerts. Yet our clients no longer have as much money at their disposal due to the general economic conditions,” Muhangi said, adding; “We hope this fundraiser can help us get back on track and provide the much-needed impetus for Comedy Store Foundation to execute its projects many of which are focused on skilling the youths”.

The July 14 show will also feature other East African stars such as Nameless (Kenya) famed for hits like Sinzia, Inspire and Boomba Train. Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie known for hit songs like Katapilla, Saa Moya, Nyoola and Sawa Sawa is also lined up to perform.

Uganda too will be represented by the finest of its entertainers – comedians and musicians.