Diamond Platnumz questions quality of Harmonize’s songs

By Ahmad Muto

The long battle of supremacy in Tanzanian music between Diamond Platnumz and his former protégé, Harmonize, has registered its first 2023 episode. The former scoffed at the latter’s numbers that he claims don’t add up with the rate at which he is churning out songs.

According to the WCB Music label boss, Harmonize has a number of relatively new songs that the music consumers have refused to warm up to yet he claims he is Tanzania’s best.

He particularly challenged the effectiveness of Harmonize’s marketing team.



Diamond shared this via his Instagram, where he wrote in the local dialect: “To those forcing conflict, please try to have good marketing strategies. What is the reason for releasing many songs everyday?”



That was the caption to a chart showing how Tanzanian artistes performed on YouTube in the month of February, 2023.



Diamond himself led with 47.6 million views, Rayvanny with 20.8 million views, while Harmonize was at number three with 16.3 million views.

Since he exited WCB Music label five years ago, Harmonize has focused on unseating his former boss Diamond from the top spot.

He started his own record label Konde Music Worldwide and accused his former boss of exploitation – taking 60% of whatever he earned.



In January, Harmonize apologised on behalf of Diamond who skipped a show in Rwanda where he was supposed to perform. For once, it felt like the tension had started subsiding.