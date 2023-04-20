Thursday, April 20, 2023
Diamond Platnumz orders Wasafi employees to be paid before Eid al-Fitr

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz has shown exemplary leadership by urging his companies to pay their employees early before the Eid al-Fitr celebrations

This comes after President Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar urged the private-sector players in the country to disburse salaries ahead of the celebrations by the Muslim community.

Diamond Platnumz, the CEO of Wasafi Group, wasted no time in implementing the president’s directive despite not being in Zanzibar.

He immediately commented on the post by tagging one of the managers, Don Ifumbwe, and wrote directed that the directive should also be effected in his company. He also shared the instructions on his Instagram stories.

“This should be implemented tomorrow),” Diamond wrote.

His gesture will warm the hearts of fans who were recently critical of him. On April 10, Diamond came under fire from a section of Muslims after after attending a Christian event.

The event, which took place during the holy month of Ramadan, saw Platnumz being prayed for by a Tanzanian preacher, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Muslim fans took to social media to criticize the musician, questioning why he would attend a Christian event during Ramadan, considered a sacred time for Muslims worldwide.

