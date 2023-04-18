Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Diamond Platnumz mother christens him ‘Hakimi’ after mummy’s boy Achraf Hakimi
Top News

Diamond Platnumz mother christens him ‘Hakimi’ after mummy’s boy Achraf Hakimi

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has earned himself a new nickname, courtesy of being a mummy’s boy. His mother, Sanura Kassim aka Mama Dangote, christened him ‘Hakimi’ after Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi.

It emerged on Friday, April 14, that the wife of Hakimi, Hiba Abouk, 36, a Spanish actress of Arab descent, filed for divorce and demanded half his fortune.

However, she was shocked to learn from court that Hakimi, 24, technically owned nothing because all his property is registered in his mother, Sadia Mouth’s name – from cars, houses to jewellery.

Hakimi plays professionally for French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and earns 1.2 million pounds (sh5.6b) gross per month.

It is not hard to see why Mama Dangote was comparing her son to Hakimi. The singer and his mother have a tight bond, at least going by what they share on social media.

“Best yangu wa ukweli Naseeb kichwa @diamondplatnumz Hakimi,” Mama Dangote wrote.

Diamond responded: “Mama Lion Kichwa.”

Diamond has a sizable net worth, going by the many lists shared on digital media from time to time. The last one, sourced from Forbes, gave him $8.6 million behind singer Bobi Wine with $9.6 million.  

Note that Diamond has the impulse for polygamy, but his multiple relationships – Zari Hassan, Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna – have all been brief. This is perhaps a cause for worry for his mother, about losing his wealth that wouldn’t be very hard after all.

Mama Dangote’s name has also featured prominently in all her sons’ relationships , but the real tension was between her and Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna. She was not her biggest fan.

The ‘Hakimi’ nickname has since been taken by Diamond’s fans to mean his fortune in his mother’s name, more like Achraf Hakimi who stunned the world days ago.

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk

You may also like

Iron sheets scandal: Police detains Nandutu pending DPP’s guidance

McKenzie proposes to girlfriend

Police warn moneylenders against taking national IDs as collateral

Former Eagles Productions musicians to sing  at Mesach Semakula’s concert

South Sudan’s Frog lands collabo with Uganda’s Chameleone

Why Ghetto Kids didn’t perform any Ugandan songs at Britain’s Got Talent

Karamoja affairs state minister Nandutu hands self to Police

State withdraws red beret charges against Entebbe butcher

Jackson Mayanja set to return as KCCA interim head coach

Iron sheets scandal: ‘Aaagnes’ Nandutu dodges police summons, risks arrest

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.