By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has earned himself a new nickname, courtesy of being a mummy’s boy. His mother, Sanura Kassim aka Mama Dangote, christened him ‘Hakimi’ after Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi.

It emerged on Friday, April 14, that the wife of Hakimi, Hiba Abouk, 36, a Spanish actress of Arab descent, filed for divorce and demanded half his fortune.

However, she was shocked to learn from court that Hakimi, 24, technically owned nothing because all his property is registered in his mother, Sadia Mouth’s name – from cars, houses to jewellery.

Hakimi plays professionally for French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and earns 1.2 million pounds (sh5.6b) gross per month.

It is not hard to see why Mama Dangote was comparing her son to Hakimi. The singer and his mother have a tight bond, at least going by what they share on social media.

“Best yangu wa ukweli Naseeb kichwa @diamondplatnumz Hakimi,” Mama Dangote wrote.

Diamond responded: “Mama Lion Kichwa.”

Diamond has a sizable net worth, going by the many lists shared on digital media from time to time. The last one, sourced from Forbes, gave him $8.6 million behind singer Bobi Wine with $9.6 million.

Note that Diamond has the impulse for polygamy, but his multiple relationships – Zari Hassan, Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna – have all been brief. This is perhaps a cause for worry for his mother, about losing his wealth that wouldn’t be very hard after all.

Mama Dangote’s name has also featured prominently in all her sons’ relationships , but the real tension was between her and Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna. She was not her biggest fan.

The ‘Hakimi’ nickname has since been taken by Diamond’s fans to mean his fortune in his mother’s name, more like Achraf Hakimi who stunned the world days ago.