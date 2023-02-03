Friday, February 3, 2023
Diamond Platnumz most streamed African artiste on YouTube

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has for the first time in a long time of not featuring on any list close to Nigerian artistes earned his spot. And when he got it, he took the top spot. He beat eight multi-award-winning Nigerian artistes to become the most streamed artiste on YouTube in Africa.

The video streaming site recently put out its list for streamed artistes in Africa.

Diamond topped the list with a combined 6.04 billion views, closely followed by Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy with 1.88 billion views.

Wizkid is number three with 1.58 billion views.

The only other non-Nigerian on the list, DR Congo’s Fally Ipupa, came fourth with 1.33 billion views.

Nigerian Davido with 1.22 billion views is number five. 

Love Nwantiti hitmaker Ckay is at number six with 1.07 billion views. Flavour N’abania with 1.06 billion views is number seven, tying it with the newly reunited PSquare also with 1.06 billion views. Tekno comes in at number nine with 0.94 million views and lastly Rema with 0.88 billion views.  

The last time a major list about streams was released was the Spotify Wrapped 2022 in December 2022. The list rattled a section of East Africans after not a single one made it to the list; not Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Kenya’s Sauti Sol or Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo.

The Wrapped 2022 list had Tems, Omah Lay, Rema, Davido, DJ Maphorisa (S.A), Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Kabza De Small (S.A), Asake, and topped by Burna Boy.

