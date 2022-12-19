Monday, December 19, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Diamond Platnumz, manager reportedly beefing
Celebrity News

Diamond Platnumz, manager reportedly beefing

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

For several months now, singer Diamond and his trusted longest-serving manager Jorge Mendez alias Sallam SK haven’t been spotted together. Reports are that the two no longer enjoy a good rapport, which is why they haven’t been seen together lately.

Neither Diamond nor Sallam has revealed the details of the tension between them, leaving room for rumors to thrive.

Described as the cog in the successes of Diamond’s music career and business empire, self-titled El Jefe (The Boss) Sallam has been missing in all essential functions and events headlined by Diamond.

In the last few months, this obvious absence has caught fans’ attention on social media.

Two weekends ago, when Diamond expanded the reach of his Wasafi Media company to Zanzibar with a much-talked-about launch ceremony on the island, Sallam wasn’t present.

Ironically the very week former WCB signee Harmonize had a show in Zanzibar,  Sallam showed up, and the two were caught on video having a good time together.

Blogs in Tanzania have widely reported that Sallam would be looking to take up the leadership of Harmonize’s music label Konde Gang, which is currently on its deathbed having lost key signees less than three years since signing them.

But even as Tale remains coy over the friction between his colleague and their boss Diamond,  sources from Dar es Salaam, reveal disagreement over a business venture is the reason the two aren’t on the same page anymore.

“Sallam SK recently launched a radio station Mjini FM in Dar es Salaam where he is a major shareholder and Diamond wasn’t pleased with all. He sees the move as a direct competition to his Wasafi business, he wanted him to stand down but Sallam declined.”

You may also like

Mayweather’s daughter sentenced to 6 years over stabbing incident

Harry & Meghan documentary series gives Netflix a ratings hit

Diamond Platnumz snubs Mobetto on birthday

Diamond Platnumz’ sister makes public her HIV status

Diamond Platnumz celebrates son Prince Nillan’s 6th birthday with TBT Photos

Geosteady should meet me in person, Mr. Henrie

Congolese singer Tshala Muana is dead

Frida Kajala announces breakup with Harmonize

So what If I’m pregnant?- Lynette Xen scoffs

Victoria University boosts Sheebah concert

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.