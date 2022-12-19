Diamond Platnumz, manager reportedly beefing

By Alex Balimwikungu

For several months now, singer Diamond and his trusted longest-serving manager Jorge Mendez alias Sallam SK haven’t been spotted together. Reports are that the two no longer enjoy a good rapport, which is why they haven’t been seen together lately.

Neither Diamond nor Sallam has revealed the details of the tension between them, leaving room for rumors to thrive.

Described as the cog in the successes of Diamond’s music career and business empire, self-titled El Jefe (The Boss) Sallam has been missing in all essential functions and events headlined by Diamond.

In the last few months, this obvious absence has caught fans’ attention on social media.

Two weekends ago, when Diamond expanded the reach of his Wasafi Media company to Zanzibar with a much-talked-about launch ceremony on the island, Sallam wasn’t present.

Ironically the very week former WCB signee Harmonize had a show in Zanzibar, Sallam showed up, and the two were caught on video having a good time together.

Blogs in Tanzania have widely reported that Sallam would be looking to take up the leadership of Harmonize’s music label Konde Gang, which is currently on its deathbed having lost key signees less than three years since signing them.

But even as Tale remains coy over the friction between his colleague and their boss Diamond, sources from Dar es Salaam, reveal disagreement over a business venture is the reason the two aren’t on the same page anymore.

“Sallam SK recently launched a radio station Mjini FM in Dar es Salaam where he is a major shareholder and Diamond wasn’t pleased with all. He sees the move as a direct competition to his Wasafi business, he wanted him to stand down but Sallam declined.”