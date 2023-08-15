Diamond Platnumz lauds Kagame for hosting him in Rwanda

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has realised one of his dreams – meeting the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Via a video he shared on Instagram, where he was meeting the president and members of the First Family, the singer thanked Kagame for his leadership and for hosting him.

“Thank you mr. President @paulkagame for your decisive leadership and the warm welcome your country extended during my visit in Rwanda. Apart from having a tight schedule, but your love for the youth and your determination to promote the arts and sports sectors were evident as you joined us yesterday,” he wrote.

Welcomed by NBA side Toronto Raptor’s owner Masai Ujiri, Diamond was in Rwanda to perform at the Giants of Africa opening ceremony on Sunday, August 13, where athletes from 16 countries came together under the Giants of Africa initiative.

Aimed at using basketball as a tool to educate and empower African youth to dream big, it is running from August 13 -19, 2023.

“Your commitment to fostering cultural exchange and promoting the arts is truly inspiring. Thank you for your gracious hospitality and for creating an environment that encourages collaboration and growth. We look forward to continuing to strengthen the bond between our countries, our artistic communities and sports welfares,” added Diamond.

The crowd at the opening ceremony was estimated at more than 6,000 people at the 10,000 capacity BK Arena.