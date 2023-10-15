Sunday, October 15, 2023
Diamond Platnumz hospitalized, asks for prayers

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz shared with his fans on Saturday, October 14, 2023 that he was rushed to hospital in Arusha, Tanzania after a bout of fever. He accompanied it with a photo lying on a hospital bed being attended to.

This comes in the midst of festivities associated with the annual Wasafi Festival that he headlines with his WCB artistes.

He expressed gratitude, thanking his fans for showing him support and wishing him a swift recovery.

In Swahili, he wrote, “The day started badly in Arusha with fever that led hospitalization. I thank God I am doing well now. Do not stop praying for me. May I have strength to perform at the Wasafi Festivals.”

His hospitalization also generated anxiety among Kenyans who hope to see him perform for them two weeks from now. Some that have already purchased VIP tickets shared their worries praying he gets better.

Diamond is also expected to perform in Kigali, Rwanda at the Trace Awards on October 21 at the BK Arena.

