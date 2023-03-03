Friday, March 3, 2023
Diamond Platnumz boosts daughter’s budding career with iPhone 14 Pro Max gift

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Zari Hassan’s baby daddy, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, is back to raising the co-parenting bar.

This time he showed up in South Africa to spoil his daughter with an expensive gift for her age – a new iPhone 14 Pro Max – to boost her budding digital content creation career.

An excited Tiffah, upon receiving the gift, did an elaborate unboxing video akin to YouTube tech geeks and shared it on TikTok.

As usual, her mother, who manages her accounts, recorded the video.

“Thank you, Papa, for my iPhone 14 Pro Max. I am so happy to open it,” Tiffah said.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the latest additions to Apple’s ever-growing product line-up. The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at about sh6m.

It should be noted that Tiffah is a content creator with 3.3million followers on Instagram. She has several product endorsement deals, making the iPhone an appropriate gift.

She is a brand ambassador of South African clothing brand Cherish, Tanzania’s GSM Mall, NMB Bank and telecom company Vodacom.

Gifting must be Diamond’s love language with his children. In 2022, on her seventh birthday, Tiffah received a whole bunch of gifts – a hoverboard, playhouse, toy car, piano, guitar plus a necklace.

