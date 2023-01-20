Diamond Platnumz blasted for lacking creativity

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platnumz, has a thing for Nigerian music and has often confessed to being inspired by their artistes.

However, his act of copying some of their style and dress sense has left a bitter taste in some of their social media users. They have come out to accuse the singer of shamelessly copying Nigerian star Asake’s style.

Diamond (right) is accused of copying Tanzanian star Asake. Internet Photo

Netizens are accusing Diamond Platnumz of copying Nigeria’s Asake’s style. A recent video of the singer’s performance captured him dressed just like the Terminator hitmaker and recreating some of his moves.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions from music lovers, with some of whom took a swipe at the star accusing him of lacking creativity.

“Why is he dressed like Asake.” One said . “Diamond Platinum has copied. He sounds very Asake ish, right from the style, melody and dress sense,” another lamented.