Diamond Platnumz beats Kenzo to East African Artiste of the Year award in America

by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Tanzania Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz has been named the East African Artiste of the Year at the Headies Awards that took place on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

He beat Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, Zuchu (Tanzania), Hewan Dreamworld (Ethiopia) and Rayvanny (Tanzania) to win the award.

According to the organisers, the award was presented backstage because the show had come to an end and the venue had to be closed.

The African Artiste of the Year award went to Rema (Nigeria), Best West African Artiste of the Year Black Sherif (Ghana), Best North African Artiste of the Year El Grande Toto (Morocco) and the Best Southern African Artiste of the Year Focalistic (South Africa)

This renowned award has grown to become the most coveted in the Nigerian music scene, celebrating and recognising outstanding talent, innovation, and excellence within the industry.

Since its launch in 2006, the award show has continued to celebrate artistes from different parts of the world.

