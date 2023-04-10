Diamond Platnumz attends Christian event, irks Muslims

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma alias Diamond Platnumz has rattled a number of his fans, especially Muslims after he showed up for a Christian event just shortly after missing a Quran recitation competition that took place in Tanzania.

Also, the fact that it is the holy month of Ramadhan, they at least expected him to have pressed pass on this one and focused on the practices fit according to the teachings of Islam.

At this event dubbed Mtoko Wa Pasaka, the singer was prayed for by a preacher, the one act that attracted a lot of criticism.

However, a section of his fans jumped to his defence, arguing that given his status as a public figure, he sometimes has no choice, but to honour invitations the way leaders have been seen in mosques and churches too.

This is not the first time Diamond has come under fire because of his faith.

In 2022, Tanzanian Communications Regulatory Authority banned his song Mtasubiri, arguing that the video disrespected the church because of a scene where he and singer Zuchu were seen singing in a church choir.

However, he maintained that the authority was treating his music unfairly. Note that Zuhura Othman Soud alias Zuchu is also a Muslim.