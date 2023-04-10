Monday, April 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Diamond Platnumz attends Christian event, irks Muslims
Top News

Diamond Platnumz attends Christian event, irks Muslims

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma alias Diamond Platnumz has rattled a number of his fans, especially Muslims after he showed up for a Christian event just shortly after missing a Quran recitation competition that took place in Tanzania.

Also, the fact that it is the holy month of Ramadhan, they at least expected him to have pressed pass on this one and focused on the practices fit according to the teachings of Islam.  

At this event dubbed Mtoko Wa Pasaka, the singer was prayed for by a preacher, the one act that attracted a lot of criticism.

However, a section of his fans jumped to his defence, arguing that given his status as a public figure, he sometimes has no choice, but to honour invitations the way leaders have been seen in mosques and churches too.

This is not the first time Diamond has come under fire because of his faith.

In 2022, Tanzanian Communications Regulatory Authority banned his song Mtasubiri, arguing that the video disrespected the church because of a scene where he and singer Zuchu were seen singing in a church choir.

However, he maintained that the authority was treating his music unfairly. Note that Zuhura Othman Soud alias Zuchu is also a Muslim.

You may also like

Iron sheets saga: Kitutu faces 10 years in jail over corruption

Forbes 30 under 30: Kenya, Rwanda & Tanzania represent East Africa

Flavia Tumusiime recollects first pregnancy, flatters Kabuura

Spice Diana’s rapper friend Rosa Ree breaks down online

Low turnout at Freedom City concert after January 1 tragedy

Bishop excludes son from sharing church collection

Uganda lacks enough actors – Nisha Kalema

Why many local TVs use foreign content

Subaru drivers fundraise for Namutamba special needs kids

Suspected serial vehicle parts thief arrested in Kiteezi

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.