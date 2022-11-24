Thursday, November 24, 2022
Diamond Platnum’s official Dj set for Nomad bar anniversary￼

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Musa Ssemwanga

The official DJ for Diamond Platnumz, Rommy Jones popularly known as RJ The Dj has announced that he will be part of Nomad bar and grill anniversary celebrations this Friday.

The Tanzanian version of DJ Khaled used his Instagram account to share the exciting news ahead of this bars 4th anniversary.

 For the last four years, Nomad has delivered top notch services and employment opportunities to many ugandans.

Musically speaking, the Bunga based bar has also natured new deejays, emcees on top of hosting international and regional artistes.

‘We are celebrating four years of greatness, creativity,love and growth’ Generally, we are celebrating being pioneers and market trend setters in experiential night life’ said Mc Esco Zero!

