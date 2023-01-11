Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Diamond is not my son-in-law- Mama Zuchu

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Sensational Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman Soud popularly known as Zuchu might just be in a relationship but not married afterall. The singer’s mother, the celebrated taarab singer Khadija Kopa has revealed that her daughter is yet to introduce to her a man and so, as far as she knows, she is not married.

She was reacting to reports that have made rounds for months that Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz got hitched and are officially husband and wife.

This was while on a media interview with a Tanzanian TV. She emphasized that she is expecting a man, not just Diamond.

According to her, she is not aware of any secret wedding, is waiting for a man to ask for her daughter’s hand in marriage because she wants a son-in-law.

This however, is far from what Diamond’s mother, Mama Dangote has been sharing online. In November 2022, she celebrated Zuchu’s birthday referring to her as a daughter-in-law and wished her a long life. It came shortly after in a TikTok video, she admitted to dating the father of four who is also her label, WCB boss.

Still in November while at the launch of Zuchu’s music collaboration with singer Juma Jux, titled Nidhibiti, he introduced her as mke wangu (my wife) sending the crowd in wild cheers.

In July 2022, Diamond claimed they got married in February 14, 2022.

