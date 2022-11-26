Diamond finally confirms Zuchu is his wife

By Ahmad Muto

Just days after his mother took to social media to reveal he is dating fellow singer and WCB music label mate Zuchu, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed that they are not just dating, but she is his wife.

The Naanzaje singer was speaking at an event in Tanzania in a video that has since gone viral where he got on stage at the music launch, and with great confidence speaking Kiswahili, reffered to Zuchu as “mke wangu” (my wife) and left the crowd going wild that he had finally confirmed what had long been a rumour.

The event was the launch of Zuchu’s song with fellow Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux titled Nidhibiti that he was honoured to introduce on stage.

On her birthday during the week, he vowed to be there for all the way.

During the week, Diamond’s mother who is fondly called Mama Dangote by her star singer’s fans used Zuchu’s real name – Zuhura Othman Soud and wished her a long life.

That also came days after Zuhchu herself admitted to dating the father of four, a revelation she made via Tiktok.

Last month she gifted Diamond a pair of sneakers worth Sh2.2million, and a Sh45million customized chain.

In July this year, Diamond confirmed he and Zuchu got married months after rumours started making rounds that they got married on February 14, 2022.

Zuchu is an addition to fellow Tanzanian Hamisa Mobetto, Ugandan Zari Hassan, and Kenyan Tanasha Donna that were all once Diamond’s ‘wives’ and his mother, Mama Dangote’s favourites.