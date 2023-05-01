Diamond disappoints Rwandans and Germans in four months

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has cancelled another gig in a space of four months after disappointing his fans in Rwanda. This time he was set to perform in the Germany capital, Berlin at an event dubbed the Afro Fest, and according to his management, it is the same reason they gave for the Kigali gig – unavoidable circumstances.

Via Instagram though, he explained that the promoters failed to fulfil some of their obligations. And he apologized to his fans in the European country for the disappointment.

“We understand that this news maybe disappointing and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We are working with the promoter to ensure that this issue is resolved as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote.

In January, his former apprentice turned music rival, Harmonize apologized on his behalf for dishonouring a booking in Rwanda on New Year’s Day. He was appearing on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency’s RTV where he asked Rwandans to forgive the Mtasubiri singer stating that something unavoidable might have stopped him.

It should be noted that in 2021, Diamond revised his booking fees and unsettled many promoters inside and outside Tanzania. He moved upward to sh230 million for gigs outside Tanzania for just performance. Then the promoters cater for his flight, plus his crew of 10 on a private jet. Accommodation of four double rooms, one single room and one presidential suite. And he performs for a maximum of two hours.

He has performed here a few times – At his baby mama Zari’s All-White Party in 2017 at Club Guvnor. At the KCCA Festival also in 2017 where he, much to the chagrin of local artistes reportedly pocketed sh165 million and has also performed at the Comedy Store.