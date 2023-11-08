Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Diamond didn’t okay release of song that got Mbosso banned

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Following the heat Tanzania’s arts council, Baraza La Sanaa La Taifa (Basata) subjected WCB Wasafi singer Mbosso to following the release of a music video titled Ameyatimba remix and his consequent ban for three months from music, a Tanzanian deejay has revealed Diamond Platnumz’s earlier position in regards to the music video.

According to DJ Mbasato, the WCB Wasafi boss had reservations and so had not cleared the music video for release. However, the three artistes – Whozu, Mbosso and Billnass ignored him and went ahead to share it online.

According to Mbasato, the video he participated in was made months ago but delayed because of Diamond’s position in regards to some scenes, one particularly appearing to glorify violence against women that he knew was going to pit them against Basata for moral reasons.

Whozu, the owner of the song was banned for six months. Mbosso and Billnas for three months each from releasing music and music production.

They are also expected to pay a fine of sh4.5 million (Tsh3 million) each. And they were directed to pull down the music video from all digital platforms.

