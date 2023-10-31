Diamond claims he got scammed sh6 billion buying a private jet

By Ahmad Muto

Recall in 2021, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz shipped British luxury vehicle, Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021 that he claimed cost him sh2 billion, and in May 2022 told his fans he was getting a private jet. Well, it never happened but he has now explained why. This was after they asked why he hires jets.

The Number One singer told Wasafi FM that he got scammed by a conman and lost sh6 billion when he attempted getting himself the private jet that he expected in August 2022. He told his fans he had gotten himself a big jet but they conned him Tsh4 billion.

He however, added that Tanzanian authorities went after the scammer and had made him start paying back the sh6 billion in instalments. He accused the scammer of disrespect and making him seem like a liar to his fans.

Diamond boarded a hired jet two weeks ago with his children to Rwanda to attend the inaugural Trace Awards.