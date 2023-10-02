Monday, October 2, 2023
Diamond can do whatever he wants to do – Zuchu after Tanasha gifts his mum

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Last week, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan baby mama, Donna Tanasha, showered his mother, Sanura Kassim, popularly known as Mama Dangote, with gifts on her birthday. The gesture forced singer Zuchu’s fans to ask her to be on the lookout, saying the Kenyan socialite might be trying to get back with Diamond.

Although Zuchu has, on many occasions, expressed love for Diamond and displayed it on camera, she told one of her fans online that Diamond is not her husband and is, therefore, free to do whatever he wants.  

“[he is not my husband]. Been single for some time now. So he is free to do whatever he wishes to do,” she said.

At this rate, keeping up with Diamond and the Sukari singer is a sport.

In June 2022, Diamond claimed that Zuchu was his wife at an event in Tanzania where she launched her song Nidhibiti.

In January 2023, Zuchu’s mother, Taarab singer Khadija Kopa, said her daughter was yet to introduce to her a man and, therefore, she has no son-in-law.

In July, Zuchu said she destroyed property after Diamond kissed Ghana’s Fantana in the Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African, where she declared him the best kisser ever.

