Diamond beats Burna Boy to MTV Europe Music Award 2023

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz was on Sunday, November 5 crowned Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. He was nominated alongside Nigeria’s Burna boy & Asake, Cameroon’s Libianca, and South Africa’s Tyler ICU. 

Over two weeks ago, MTV announced that the awards set to take place in Paris, France had been canceled because of the Middle East conflict. However, they went ahead & announced the winners. 

It is the second time Diamond has won the Best African Act award having won it first in 2015. 

The last time Uganda scooped an MTV EMA nomination was in 2020 when singer Sheebah Karungi got into the Best African Act category. She was however unable to beat off competition from South Africa’s Master KG who won. The other nominees were Nigeria’s Burna boy & Rema, South Africa’s Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa, DR.Congo’s Gaz Mawete. 

