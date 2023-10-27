Diamond asked to meet Shakib, Zari reveals

Friday, October 27, 2023
By Ignatius Kamya 

Socialite Zari Hassan has addressed the issue of her former boyfriend, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, meeting her husband, Shakib Lutaaya, aka Shakib Cham. 

Recently, a heart-warming video featuring the three spending quality time with their (Zari’s and Diamond’s) children surfaced, exciting netizens.

Zari has two children by Diamond – Tiffah and Nillan – who live with her and Shakib in South Africa.

She explained that the meeting didn’t happen suddenly as the three of them were aware of it and it’s one of the reasons there wasn’t any kind of chaos. 

Zari made the remarks at the Sheraton Kampala Kampala on Thursday, October 26, after a press conference at which she called upon celebrities to support the Kyabazinga’s upcoming royal wedding. 

She said the meeting came about after a conversation she had with Diamond in which she informed him that she had gotten married and Diamond asked me if he could meet her new guy, who spends much time with his children. 

“I told Shakib about Diamond’s request and he gently accepted for the two of them to meet and so it’s was because of this that you saw all that you did see,” said Zari. 

Zari added that it takes a lot of maturity to bring the two men together, but she is glad they met and that Diamond liked Shakib’s calmness and that the two even exchanged numbers. 

