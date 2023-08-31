Diamond aims dig at exes, trolls women who had plastic surgery

By Kampala Sun Writer

Wasafi Boss, Diamond Platnumz has attacked women who have done plastic surgery. However, his post on social media has been translated by his fans as a thinly-veiled dig at his ex, baby mamas Zari, Zaro, Tanasha Donna and Hamisa Mobetto who have all been mentioned when the subject if plastic surgery comes up.

The WCB Boss shared a video of Michael Jackson in an interview denying he had had plastic surgery.

The message from the interview Diamond shared said: “Women who get surgery but act like they’re natural”

Michael is told he has done specific surgeries but denies it saying “Oh god, Oh God, please. That’s stupi* C’mon none of it is true. It’s BS, they made made it up, they lie,” Jackson defended his looks.

Throughout his life, Michael went far to alter his appearance. His changes got the world talking.

The only surgery Michael admitted to was his nose job, which he said was to help him breathe better to hit higher notes.

This could be taken as a shot at Diamond Platnumz’s many baby mamas who have had some sort of surgery.

Zari Hassan has had a tummy tuck and fat removed from her legs. It took her a long time to admit it, and what prompted her confession was a fight with a reality star from Ghana in the Young Famous and African reality Netflix show.

Hamisa Mobetto on the other hand has repeatedly denied having her backside enhanced.

Tanasha Donna too was alleged to have had surgery after a Kenyan socialite exposed her for failing to live up to an agreement in 2021, to advertise the doctor following a successful surgery.