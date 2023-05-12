Dfcu’s Mudiwa wows clients at welcome cocktail party

By Alex Balimwikungu

When dfcu bank appointed Charles Mudiwa as the Managing Director last month, many immediately took note of his impressive CV after it was published online.

For a man with 26 years of banking experience and one who got the grades in those Ivy-league universities and business colleges, many could only whisper about his accomplishments.

On Wednesday evening, many put a face and a voice to the impressive CV. Dfcu threw a cocktail party to officially welcome Mudiwa and offer him an opportunity to interact with some of the bank’s esteemed customers and show some gratitude.

Dfcu’s Executive Director, William Ssekabembe might have extolled Mudiwa’s virtues, calling him a man with a niche in turning around businesses and profitability, but to those in attendance, Mudiwa has a laid-back demeanour and tons of humour.

Henry Oryem Okello State Minister for Foreign Affairs (left) interacting with delegates during the DFCU cocktail Party as they welcomed their New DFCU Managing Director at DFCU head offices Nakasero on Wednesday 10th April 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Many, including State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello laughed hard when he reminded them to drink all the exclusive whiskeys on offer without worrying that their bank statements would slightly be tampered with the following day. He was adamant very few banks offer drinks with no charge.

As his Impressive CV was read earlier on, Mudiwa must have taken note of the pronged glances made towards him especially by some females in attendance.

Invited guests were served a sumpuous meal and choice drinks during the cocktail. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

As a way of introduction, he made it clear that he is a very committed husband and father and has one wife!

To the bank’s clients, he was reassuring through a metaphor. “If you think you are too small to make a difference, you have never spent a night with a mosquito buzzing in your ear,”

Dfcu’s new MD, Charles Mudiwa addresses the bank’s clients at the cocktail party. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

He was heralded as a man of many attributes who has previously served as CEO in Stanbic bank in Kenya, Zambia, Malawi among other high profile postings.

Some of the guests at the cocktail party on Wednesday evening . Photo by Ivan Kabuye

“I am happy and honored to join the dfcu team. Building on dfcu’s strong foundation, I look forward to creating sustainable value for our stakeholders and customers thereby contributing to the growth and development of Uganda, the Pearl of Africa,” he said following his appointment