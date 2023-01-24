Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Detained Arsenal fans released; had no clue about club, Police

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Police in Jinja have released the Arsenal supporters who were arrested for holding a procession to celebrate the club’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

The eight were released on Tuesday afternoon. This follows a social media backlash which sucked in among others the former AIGP Luke Owoyesigyire, who questioned the motive of the arrests.  

Eight football fans were taken in on Monday after they were intercepted by police along Iganga Road as they began drawing crowds to their five-car convoy which had a trophy believed to have been bought from a sports shop.

James Mubi, the Kira Region Police Spokesperson cast doubt on the fan’ real motives. He said that during interrogation, they lack of basic knowledge about the club which cast doubts on what their real intentions were.

According to Mubi, “We asked for the name of the Arsenal coach, the number of premier league teams, number of games Arsenal has so far played, number of wins and losses Arsenal has registered this season and the top-four teams but there was no answer,” Mubi said.

He further added, “They don’t know anything about Arsenal. That’s why our issue wasn’t about them being Arsenal supporters,” Mubi said

