Desire Luzinda will perform live at my concert-Levixone

By Joan Murungi

For quite a long time, many people believe that singer Levixone and Desire Luzinda are lovers. This comes after pictures of the two posing in traditional wear hit the internet.

Some rushed to comment about how the Mbeera singer did a secret Kukyala whereas others wished them a happy married life.

However, Levixone came out and dismissed the allegations saying that him and Luzinda are just friends. He went ahead and said that the pictures were taken during a video shoot for his Yooya song, a collaboration song he did with Ray G months ago.

Social media in-laws refused to believe a thing from his confession and therefore declared the two a couple. When Levixone announced his Mbeera the genesis concert, which will be happening this Saturday, fans were eager to find out if Desire Luzinda will be attending.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone are rumoured to be dating. File Photo

While speaking to the Kampala sun, Levixone said that Desire will perform at his concert.

“Why wouldn’t Desire attend my concert? That good friend of mine will also be performing live that day,” Levixone revealed.

Gospel artistes like Seku Martin, Lena Praise, Betty Namaganda and David Bweyinde will also perform.

“We also have singer Fitson Mbuyi from Congo, Wendi Harawa from Malawi, Mwash Mwanya from Kenya and many more.”

Mbeera Genesis concert will be Levixone’s 5th concert in his career as some of these have been the Turn The Replay concert in 2018, Levixone for Karamoja concert and Reggae Worship Concert among others.

Levixone has confirmed that Desire Luzinda will perform at his concert. Photo. Joan Murungi

While speaking at the Press conference, Levixone couldn’t hold back his excitement about the production and the set design that will be at the Mbeera concert.

“If you guys know Fenon Events then you know what I am talking about when I say the production will be top notch” Levixone said. He went on to say that Fenon has been behind all his event productions and this time, they come in full force at the Mbeera concert.

Fenon recently did the Eddy Kenzo Festival stage, sound and lighting and this weekend, the same team returns for the Levixone’s Mbeera concert. The show will feature various gospel artistes both local and international.

According to Levixone, gates will open at 2pm and the performances will kick off at exactly 4pm since the lineup of artistes is big. Tickets to the show will go for shs20,000 ordinary, Shs50,000 for VIP and a table of VVIP will go for shs2M.