Desire Luzinda loses cool over daughter’s dating rumours

By Alex Balimwikungu

US-based Ugandan singer and socialite Desire Luzinda is in the country with her daughter Michelle Heather Kaddu, 19.

The two jetted into the country on Wednesday, August 2. According to Luzinda, who is a Born-Again Christian, they flew in to be part of the celebrants at Phaneroo Ministries’ ninth anniversary on Saturday, August 5.

The amiable Luzinda, who freely took questions from the media, however lost her cool when journalists inquired about her daughter’s romantic life.

“Are you ready to become a grandmother now that Michelle and Abba Marcus (singer Jose Chameleone’s son) are dating?” a journalist asked.

Desire struggled for a response and gnashed her teeth.

When she gained composure, Desire explained that as a parent, she can’t consider Abba and Michelle to be dating because they are young children.

“We live in a society where males and females can be friends so we should embrace it and not have to create unnecessary words because they are young kids and we need to protect them.

“I can’t speak anything beyond friendship between Abba and Michelle. It would be a sort of disrespect to talk in any other kind of direction. As a parent, I can’t do that so I would expect every mature person to act the same,” the singer said.

Ever since Desire’s daughter was pictured on Snapchat in a cosy position with Abba Marcus in September 2022, the dating rumour has refused to go away.