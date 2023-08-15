Desire Luzinda does charity in slum on birthday

By Bonny Ssemombwe

US- based Ugandan singer Desire Luzinda celebrated her 43rd birthday by giving to the less privileged in Kosovo slum in Kampala through the Desire Luzinda Foundation.

She joined hands with gospel singer Levixone (Lucas Lubyogo), who grew up in Kosovo, her daughter Michelle Heather Kaddu, and singer Jose Chameleone’s sons – Alpha and Abba Marcus – on the charity event.

While there, Desire hugged and played with the children.

“Dear children, you are our seeds, the future of tomorrow, I love children because I am a mother and I preach love among children,” she said.

Desire also visited Elijah Byarugaba, who is physically handicapped.

Michelle Heather and a child Levixone

The singer pledged to contribute $4,000 (about sh15m) to take Byarugaba to Canada for treatment. She encouraged him, saying his situation is God’s plan and He knows better.

Levixone thanked Desire for having a big heart.

Desire and Michelle, 19, jetted into the country on Wednesday, August 2. According to Luzinda, who is a Born-Again Christian, they flew in to celebrate Phaneroo Ministries’ ninth anniversary on Saturday, August 5.

“I saw she is back in the country. I call upon her to pass by Kosovo (a slum in Kampala, where Levixone grew up) so that we do some charity work. Otherwise, I wish her well,“ Levixone said then during an interview at actress Evelyn Namulondo‘s show at Theatre La Bonita, Kampala on August 3, 2023.

Desire and Levixone were once seen in a music video depicting an introduction ceremony, which left me people concluding that they were dating. The two parties denied the rumours, saying they are just friends, but the rumours persisted.