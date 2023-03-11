Deputy speaker Tayebwa’s wife graduates

By Joseph Bahingwire

The wife of deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa was among the over 100 graduands who graced Silver Springs Hotel Bugolobi in Kampala on Friday to be conferred upon the post graduate diploma in taxation and revenue administration.

The reclusive Anita Rukundo was introduced to the public by Dr. Joel Emojong the Principal East African School of Taxation amid cheers from fellow graduands and parents. This was during the institution’s 10th Graduation Ceremony.

“Before I invite the president, I would like to introduce somebody who has been a very good friend of mine from the time I was a lecturer at CCA and that is madam Anita Rukundo. Madam Anita Rukundo is the wife of the deputy speaker of parliament of Uganda,” he announced.

“I know most of you would like connections and this is the lady. I taught her when she was doing CCA at MAT and she said she wanted to tax which she has accomplished. She is now remaining with one thing which is Bachelor of laws and that is the next programme I have with her,” Emojong added.

The graduation procession at the East African School of Taxation. Photo by Joseph Bahingwire

Godfrey Akena the Director East African School of Taxation in his remarks congratulated all the graduands upon successfully completed their studies despite the challenges paused by the COVID 19 pandemic.

He revealed that the dream to start the school started in 2007 while he was still a staff at the Uganda Revenue Authority where he taught tax practice at the revenue school.

He was approached by his former lecturers who proposed to him to start a programme similar to the one he was teaching at the URA so that those in the private sector could be able to learn.

Akena’s motivation was drawn from the desire to change the fortune of people in private practice something that has been achieved since 2008.

Staff and Graduands joined in cutting cake during the graduation. photo by Joseph Bahingwire

“I was a lecturer at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) tax school and lawyers in private practice also wanted to be part of the class but they couldn’t because it was restricted to the tax body staff only.” He continued: “Yet people outside URA equally needed to know how they can comply with the tax obligations and understand how tax assessment is derived. So after persistent demand for such services by mostly lawyers, I set out to establish the tax school,” he said.

He said the school is growing and currently has over 200 hundred students.

He encouraged the graduands to first work for the next two years to enable them get experience and later go for further studies.

The tax school is a research and training centre for taxation in the region. It offers courses and continuing education programmes in taxation, public procurement and public financial management.

Most students are advocates from different law firms, certified public accountants and members of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Students from across the region including Somalia and Liberia are also part of those digging for practical tax at the school of taxation.