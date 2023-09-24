Deputy Speaker Tayebwa roots for Bebe Cool – Chameleon battle

By Reagan Ssempijja

When Ugandans choose to make something the talk of town, they go full throttle on that gig. This time, music battles seem to be that talk to town.

Following the massive attention given to the Sheebah – Cindy battle, that happened on September 15 at Kololo, a host of battle suggestions have sprouted up between various musicians, many of which seemed utterly disrespectful to some of the musicians.

The latest fantasy of a battle to come up has been between Jose Chameleon and Bebe Cool, and to push for this is Deputy Speaker of Parliament – Thomas Tayebwa.

Tayebwa, who also attended the Sheebah Vs Cindy battle with his wife, took to his X page on Sunday, September 24, attaching a photo of Bebe Cool and Chameleon, and said: “I am relishing a live performance battle between these two titans of Uganda’s music industry. Whoever can organize it has my full support,”

Well, this reads like the good deputy speaker is willing to fork out some millions for the two music juggernauts to smile to the bank after the battle.

Music battles, however, are something Bebe Cool is fully acquainted with from the past. In 2012, he tussled it out with Bobi Wine in what is arguably still the biggest battle of this music generation. In 2013, Bebe Cool again took on the Good Life duo – Radio and Weasel, at Kyadondo Rughy Grounds.

What is synonymous with these encounters was that Bebe Cool had intense feud with each of his opponents, sometimes results into brawls in bars.

Between him and Chameleon, however, there seems to be a bromance relationship being enjoyed, which does not necessarily fuel a heated battle.