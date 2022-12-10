Deputy Parliament Speaker Tayebwa’s dance moves interrupted

By John Odyek

The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa had taken to the dance floor during Parliament’s Christmas party but the dancing was interrupted. Some excited dancers had stepped on the wires to the sound system for Afrigo Bank.

However, the technical team restored the wires and the band went on. Tayebwa slowly got back to the dance floor accompanied by many MPs. Some partner and circle dancing took place in the early evening. This was when Parliament on Thursday 8th December held their end of year party at the Parliament Ground Floor Parking.

Dr. Florence Asiimwe Akiiki the chairperson for the committee of Science and Innovation showing her dance moves. Photo by Edith Namayanja

During the event the opposition was in bed with the ruling party the NRM as they all danced forgetting their party colours.

The six opposition parties in Parliament were on the same side with the government in the national unity of dance. The band’s hits appealed to many MPs as they swayed from left to right with their dance moves.

Odongo Romeo with his popular Acholi hit song Yoo Leng (the path is clear) performed asking MPs and Parliament staff to form a big circle, half the size of a football for dancing.

Female Mps led by Hon. Janet Okori- Moe (left) dancing to Yubu Onyong’s song a parliament staff. Photo by Edith Namayanja

Some talented Police artists and dancers performed. The Police team sang that they are needed at their work day and night. Various MPs came with their cultural dance teams that performed. They made the long night appear short.

Natty Dread too, took to the stage shortly with a reggae song entitled: ‘Keep on farming’.

In the late-night male dancers began plucking roses and flowers from the tables and giving them to the beautiful, pretty, smartly dressed ladies.

Hon. Elijah Okupa and Hon. Silas Aogon dancing ‘paka chini’ in the middle. Photo by Edith Namayanja

Tayebwa who was chief guest at the event said that MPs who need to apologise to them and one another should not hesitate to do so.

He apologized for the shortcomings of the office of Speaker and promised to do better next year. He thanked MPs for entrusting him and speaker Anita Among with the leadership roles.

Hon. Hillary Kiyaga (Dr. Hilderman) shares a light moment with deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa. Photo. Edith Namayanja

Among was anxiously waited for but did not show up in the Range Rover with Number AAA 3. Tayebwa said she was held with work and meetings expected the next day.

The vibrant youthful Ibwalet Crane Performers performed at the event. During the event cultural dances were performed by MPs from Nebbi, Buganda, and Teso.

Tayebwa commended the team work that has been exhibited in Parliament between the NRM MPs, opposition MPs and independents, whips and the Leader of the Opposition.

He appreciated the role journalists have played providing coverage to the House.

Afrigo Band’s Joanita Kawalya entertains the parliamentarians. Photo by Edith Namayanja

Paul Wabwire, the deputy chief clerk, thanked the MPs and the staff of Parliament for the work they had done in 2022. He represented the clerk of Parliament Adolf Mwesige who could not attend.

During the late evening of the party, MPs and staff danced furiously as they ate and drank. Lots of unopened beer, soda and water bottles were left on tables late in the evening.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Rukia Nakadama the Deputy Prime Minister, various ministers danced with joy and excitement. Nabbanja and Nakadama thrilled MPs with her dance moves and brought liveliness to the party.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja shows the deputy speaker some dance moves. Photo by Edith Namayanja

Dr Lulume Bayiga (Buikwe, DP) was seen asking Lilian Aber (Kitgum, NRM) to get onto the dance floor. Aber was reluctant like ladies are. She preferred to dance at her table but signaling with the thumbs up that everything and the night was OK. END.