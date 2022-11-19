Denis Onyango hints on returning to Uganda Cranes

By Ahmad Muto



Christened Uganda’s safe hands, former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango, through his Twitter on Thursday, November 17, threw Ugandans into a frenzy when he hinted on returning to the Uganda Cranes’ squad.

In the tweet, he wrote: “Uganda Cranes, guess who is back?!!”

Onyango, who has always been in close quarters with the Cranes’ head coach, Micho Sredojevic, through his socials, warmed up to the Mamelodi Sundowns goalie’s tweet by co-tweeting at him: “My man, please tell our people the truth that actually you have never gone nowhere. Your unrivaled Ugandan patriotic spirit has made you who you are. Whatever you do and wherever you are, you know well that your football family is there for you the way you have always been there with us.”

Late 2021, Ugandan football fans literally beseeched Onyango to return to the national team after a stunning performance in South Africa, where he saved five penalties in a single match for his professional side, Mamelodi Sundowns, to win the MTN8 competition.

They defeated Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties at the Moses Mahinda Stadium, Durban.

The football community online implored Micho to cajole him out of retirement.

Onyango’s role was key in the Cranes’ qualification for the 2017 AFCON, where the ball went past him only twice in six appearances.



The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international football in April 2021, a decision that surprised many, owing to the stunning performance he put up prior to the announcement.

Denying Senegalese international Sadio Mane a chance to put the ball past him at the 2019 AFCON was one such highlight.