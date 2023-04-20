Defending champion Ayeko ruled out of mountain race champs   

By Javier Silas Omagor

The 22-year-old Joel Ayeko, the 2022 national mountain race championships champion, will not be defending his title, Kampala Sun has learnt.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Ayeko disclosed that he was disappointedly “very sick and unable to compete this year”.

“I will only be back next year (2024),” the concerned Ayeko said.

Being supremely and keenly gifted improving runner, Ayeko will be dearly missed in the contest but Benjamin Njia, the national athletics coach believes injuries are part of the game.

“It is frustrating to lose a runner like Ayeko to illness ahead of such a big race but such challenges are there, in athletics,” Njia explained.

Joel Ayeko celebrates with fans after winning in 2022. Photo by Javier Omagor

The long-distance runner beat the star-studded field of distinguished athletes last year in October to claim victory in the senior men category.

Embroiled in the leading pack for the better part of the race, KCCA athletics club star charged with only 3 kilometers to run, outpacing his opponents.

The 22-year-old stylishly smashed the hilly 12.5-kilometer race with an impressive clock of 44minutes, 10seconds and 16 microseconds.

This was the second time the Kasasiro golden boy won the coveted mountain course.

His maiden victory in the event came in 2018. In the 2021 edition, Ayeko clinched a bronze medal while the world half marathon record holder and reigning champion Jacob Kiplimo claimed victory.

In his place, a couple of amateur and elite athletes across the country will contest and tussle it out for gold.

Hundreds of athletes had already registered for the championships by the time of compiling this story.

The course will stretch from Kapchorwa town up towards Teryet National High Altitude Training Centre, through the newly constructed Kapchorwa-Teryet road.

The Uganda National Mountain Race Championship, is considered the country’s tensest and exhausting course given its daring and demanding terrain.