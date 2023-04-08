Deadbeat dad compelled me to join Islam-Spice Diana

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Spice Diana was born to a Christian father. However, apart gifting her his DNA, he was a dead-beat father who wanted nothing to do with her.

She was taken under foster care in a Muslim family. There, she was showered with love and had no qualms taking on the name “Hajarah” Namukwaya.

Spice Diana gave the neighbors a Ramadhan treat. Photo by Ibrah Bbosa

The emotional Source Management made the revelation at a function where she treated a number of Muslim believers to Ramadhan supplies in an effort to give back to society on Friday.

The event happened after holding a Jumah Prayer Session, at the singer’s residence along Salama Road in Makindye.

Spice Diana (white scarf) gives out the hampers to the fasting Muslims, Photo by Ibrahim Bbosa

While addressing the congregation, Spice revealed that she wasn’t born a Muslim. However, when her father turned deadbeat, a man identified as Mansur Ntwatwa took on her fatherly responsibilities

Spice went on to say that because of Mansur Ntwatwa’s compassionate gesture, she has a great deal of respect for Islam and vowed to forever put into practice the religion’s teachings like giving back to the less privileged.