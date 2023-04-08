Deadbeat dad compelled me to join Islam-Spice Diana

By Alex Balimwikungu
Singer Spice Diana was born to a Christian father. However, apart gifting her his DNA, he was a dead-beat father who wanted nothing to do with her.
She was taken under foster care in a Muslim family. There, she was showered with love and had no qualms taking on the name “Hajarah” Namukwaya.
The emotional Source Management made the revelation at a function where she treated a number of Muslim believers to Ramadhan supplies in an effort to give back to society on Friday.
The event happened after holding a Jumah Prayer Session, at the singer’s residence along Salama Road in Makindye.
While addressing the congregation, Spice revealed that she wasn’t born a Muslim. However, when her father turned deadbeat, a man identified as Mansur Ntwatwa took on her fatherly responsibilities
Spice went on to say that because of Mansur Ntwatwa’s compassionate gesture, she has a great deal of respect for Islam and vowed to forever put into practice the religion’s teachings like giving back to the less privileged.