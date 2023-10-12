D’Banj to host Trace Awards in Rwanda

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian music star D’banj has been selected to host the inaugural edition of the Trace Awards alongside Angolan model Maria Borges set for Rwanda this month.

D’banj earned his breakthrough over two decades ago and dominated charts with hits like Oliver Twist and Fall in Love. He went ahead to capture the attention of American rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West who signed him to his label GOOD Music twelve years ago and had him appear in the video of his music collaboration Mercy with Big Sean, Pusha T and Chainz.

Several Ugandan talents earned nominations in a number of categories in this Trace Awards. Singer Azawi scooped a nomination in the Best Newcomer category. Gospel artiste Levixone is in the Best Gospel category. The Triplets Ghetto Kids are in the Best Dancer category.

Recall the last time D’Banj took on the stage at a continental event was January this year at the launch of reality show Big Brother Titans where he was accused by fans of the show of delivering sub-par performance and they struggled with trying to establish why the organizers chose him and not one of the sensational young artistes.

The Award is set for October 21, 2023 in Kigali Rwanda with 22 awards to be won. The goal of the awards is to celebrate Africa’s excellence and diversity across genres.