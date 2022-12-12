Day 6 of Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: I have started loving babies

On a daily, we get to give you a dose of Tumbiza Wish List show presenter Lynette Xen’s pregnancy update. Today, Monday, December 12, we share an update about how her day has been like from the time she woke up this morning.

“I had a very short night. I slept late and woke up at 5:30am. The day started with a boring morning. I have been feeling so lazy and bored. However, I had interesting guests on my lunchtime show who spiced up my day. They were teen visitors who made me laugh throughout the show and I really had a good time with them. I am lowkey loving children and babies of late. My guests were so amazing and fun to hang with.”

As told to Ranell Dickson Nsereko